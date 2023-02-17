Pat Ward murder trial: Accused says her partner ‘violently beat victim over alleged kiss attempt’

The woman accused of the murder of Pat Ward said her partner violently beat him after the victim allegedly tried to kiss her.

Details of the 30-year-old’s death were heard for the first time in Dungannon Crown Court today.

Karen Marie McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher, denies murdering Mr Ward on February 9, 2019, while her partner Niall Cox (27), of the same address, initially also denied murder but has since pleaded guilty.

The jury were informed on Thursday that two alternative charges of manslaughter and assisting an offender have been added to the case against McDonald, which she also denies.

Mr Ward was found dead in an alleyway on February 9, 2019.

Mr Ward had been socialising in a neighbour’s house from late afternoon, returning home briefly at around 6pm when his wife rang to say his parents had arrived to visit the family.

After this, he went back to his neighbour’s home, taking beer, cigarettes and a phone with him.

As the night wore on, Mrs Ward became increasingly anxious when her husband still hadn’t returned home and attempts to ring him went unanswered.

Giving evidence on her own behalf, McDonald told the court she did not murder, assault or harm Mr Ward at any time.

Outlining the events that led to Mr Ward’s death, McDonald said he arrived at her home with a bleeding cut to his forehead.

“He took his shirt off and asked me to wash it as he didn’t want his wife to see blood on it in case she thought he’d been fighting,” she said.

Mr Ward and Cox were drinking together, the court heard, and when Mrs Ward called at the door, McDonald said “Pat ran upstairs” and she was told he wasn’t there.

McDonald claimed that after Mr Ward’s wife had left, he returned downstairs while Cox was in the kitchen.

“Pat walked over and leaned down to me,” she said. “I thought he was trying to kiss me but he was drunk so I told him to f**k off. He sort of intimidated me. I was freaked out.”

McDonald then claimed that Cox re-entered the room and asked: “What the f**k’s going on?”

Mr Ward allegedly struck Cox to the face, causing him to fall, but “he retaliated”.

“It was a physical fight,” said McDonald. “I went upstairs because I was scared. Niall was on top of Pat, he got the better of him, punching and punching and punching.”

After going downstairs, McDonald said Mr Ward was sitting against a wall “with blood coming from his head”.

“I asked if he was oaky,” she said. “Niall asked what the f**k I was talking to him for and told me to get the f**k back upstairs.”

McDonald then claimed Cox was pulling Mr Ward towards the front door.

“I asked, calmly, what’s wrong with him,” McDonald stated.

“He said Pat was unconscious and continued dragging him down the front steps. Pat was making moaning noises. He was trying to talk.

“I didn’t want him getting dragged. There was no talking to Niall by this stage, so I voluntarily lifted Pat’s legs.

“I believed he was going home. I meant him no harm. If anything, I was trying to help him.”

When asked what prevented her from helping Mr Ward, McDonald said Cox had told her to get back in the house.

“I thought Pat would go home,” she said. “I never thought he’d be in an alleyway. I should have helped him. I should have rung an ambulance. I should have rung police. I know that.”

The trial continues.