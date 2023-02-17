| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Ward murder trial: Accused says her partner ‘violently beat victim over alleged kiss attempt’

Karen Marie McDonald is accused of killing Pat Ward (inset) Expand

Close

Karen Marie McDonald is accused of killing Pat Ward (inset)

Karen Marie McDonald is accused of killing Pat Ward (inset)

Karen Marie McDonald is accused of killing Pat Ward (inset)

Tanya Fowles

The woman accused of the murder of Pat Ward said her partner violently beat him after the victim allegedly tried to kiss her.

Details of the 30-year-old’s death were heard for the first time in Dungannon Crown Court today.

Most Watched

Privacy