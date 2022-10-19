Pat McDonagh-owned hotel overturns discrimination award to homeless Traveller family over credit card payment policy

A LEADING Irish hotel has successfully challenged a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruling that it had discriminated against a homeless Traveller couple and their children by refusing them three nights’ accommodation.

The Charleville Park Hotel, part of the So Hotel/Atlantic Troy Group, appealed the WRC finding and a resultant fine of €22,000 to Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

The hotel argued it had never discriminated against the family - but had only applied its strict policy of insisting that all guests book and pay via a personal credit card.

Hotel officials insisted it treats everyone equally - but has strict policies in place which must be adhered to by all guests.

Judge James O'Donoghue said that the matter hinged on whether the hotel was entitled to have a booking policy which required a credit card.

Charleville Park is one of six hotels which operate within the same ownership group.

Hotel owner Pat McDonagh, who is also the founder of the Supermac’s fast food chain, welcomed the Cork Circuit Court ruling.

"It was never a case that I felt should have gone the way it did," he said.

Expand Close Pat McDonagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat McDonagh

"There was no discrimination whatsoever here. Our credit card policy applies across the board in the hotel and they were no different from anyone else in this respect."

"The same applies to everyone. That is the policy and, in fact, it is the policy for most hotels in Ireland and around the world."

Judge O'Donoghue said that, having heard detailed testimony in the case, he was satisfied that the discrimination ruling should properly be reversed.

He said that the complainants were highly respectable individuals.

The judge added that he did not doubt but that they were left very disappointed by not being able to secure the booking they thought they had secured.

But he pointed out that it was clear from the original hotel booking information that a credit card was required - and he noted that the issue of alleged discrimination on the basis of Traveller heritage only arose at a later time.

As well as a credit card, the hotel also insists on photographic identification to confirm all bookings.

The judge said, given all the facts, any suggestion of discrimination over ethnicity was "ill-based".

During the hearing, it was stated that one of the complainants had been a customer of the hotel over the years without difficulty in terms of both hospitality and leisure services.

In the discrimination case taken earlier this year, WRC adjudicator Thomas O’Driscoll ordered the hotel to pay the O’Reilly/O’Neill family a total of €22,000.

Mr O’Driscoll has ordered the hotel firm to pay €8,000 each to Bridget O’Reilly and her partner Philip O'Neill and €3,000 each to their two children.

The Charleville Park Hotel has been involved in a number of Traveller discrimination cases taken under the Equal Status Act.

In three connected rulings, the WRC ordered the hotel to pay three Travellers, including a grandmother, a cumulative €16,000 when refusing them a night’s stay at the hotel after insisting they pay by credit card.

Concerning the four new related cases, in September 2018, Bridget O’Reilly and her family were declared homeless by Cork County Council and Ms O’Reilly made an online booking via a debit card for three nights for September 28-30 at Charleville Park Hotel.

The following day, the family attended the hotel with a Department of Social Protection community welfare officer, who had a cheque for the three nights' accommodation.

However, the hotel receptionist informed the family and the community welfare officer it required a credit card as security against payment and would not provide accommodation to the family without a credit card.

The family left but returned the following morning to the hotel after their solicitor said the rooms were available on bookings.com or the hotel’s own website.

Ms O’Reilly asked the receptionist to speak to her solicitor directly and the solicitor offered to pay with her personal credit card but the receptionist insisted it must be in the name of the person seeking the accommodation.

Ms O’Reilly told the WRC hearing of how embarrassed and humiliated she felt when refused accommodation at a public area of reception in the hotel.

Represented by Sinéad Lucey of Free Legal Advice Centres, Ms O’Reilly also told of the distress of being homeless on the night in question and the considerable efforts made in finding alternative accommodation.

The family did secure alternative accommodation at a hotel in Mallow and the family received the keys of a council house at the end of January 2021.

In his findings, Mr O’Driscoll determined the hotel’s conduct in refusing accommodation “not only breached a socially remedial statute but also fell below the threshold of decency that reasonable people expect of the hospitality sector”.

Mr O’Driscoll said the prohibited actions of the hotel “was not to deny a booking for a social occasion, which would have been serious enough, but instead to deny emergency accommodation for three nights only, to a family who were both homeless and members of a vulnerable minority at the margins of society”.

He said the circumstances of the case “demand that the redress be on the higher end of the scale”.

Mr O’Driscoll also directed the hotel to revise its requirement on credit card bookings so the policy does not infringe upon its obligations under the Equal Status Acts 2000-2015.

The hotel strenuously denied it discriminated against the complainants on the grounds the family are members of the Travelling community.

It insisted company policy provides that all guests in their hotels are treated equally.

It said Ms O’Reilly and the three others were refused a booking on two grounds — the family were not in a position to comply with hotel policy on credit cards and the family were not looking for hotel accommodation — they were looking for a home.

The hotel said it was the responsibility of the local authority to provide a family home, not the hotel.

The hotel company said it previously accommodated other persons in a similar situation to the O’Reilly/O’Neill family.

It said the experience was “disastrous” both from the point of view of the hotel and the families concerned.

The hotel company said the hotel previously provided accommodation to Cork County Council for two Traveller families that was supposed to be for one week.

The accommodation was provided as requested but contrary to what was represented, the two families remained in the hotel for 12 months.

The hotel said numerous requests were made to the council to provide housing for these families and all of these requests were ignored.

The hotel said during the period of this accommodation, substantial damage was caused to the hotel and it cost €30,000 to have the damage repaired. The hotel said the council has refused to reimburse the hotel in respect of this loss and damage.

A general manager at the hotel told the WRC that a credit card was important because it provided financial security for the hotel in that it ensured that bills would be paid.

The general manager said neither he, nor the hotel, discriminates against the Traveller community.

He said he was aware members of the Traveller community were members of the leisure club at the hotel.