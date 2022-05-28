Passenger ‘tore hair from woman on bus’, court told

A BUS passenger attacked another woman on board, striking her and tearing a handful of hair from her scalp, it is alleged.

Jennifer Donnelly (41) is accused of assaulting and injuring the woman when she spotted her on the Dublin bus and had a row with her.

The case against her was adjourned at Dublin District Court for Ms Donnelly to consider how she intends to plead.

The accused, of Poplar Row, Ballybough, is charged with assault causing harm to a woman on February 6, 2020.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Ballybough Road, Dublin 3.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Gda Flanagan said on the afternoon in question, the accused spotted the alleged victim on a bus and became aggressive toward her.

It was alleged that a row took place, during which the accused struck the woman on the face and tore and handful of hair from her scalp.

The alleged victim exited the bus and gardaí were later called. The woman had since made a recovery from her injuries, the court heard.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction after hearing the summary of evidence, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to the circuit court.

Ms Donnelly’s solicitor Damien Coffey said further disclosure of prosecution evidence was required by the defence.

There was no garda objection to the case being adjourned for this, and for the accused to decide on a plea.

Ms Donnelly, who was not required to address the court during the jurisdiction hearing, was remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date in June.

The charge against her is under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.