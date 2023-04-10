| 8.9°C Dublin

Party-goer assaulted woman after row

Andrew Phelan

A man who assaulted a “friend of a friend” by grabbing and pushing her outside a house party has had his case struck out after donating €500 to charity.

Adam Brennan (30) assaulted the woman, leaving her with a minor scratch, after they earlier argued while socialising, a court heard.

