Partner of TD Violet Anne Wynne banned from driving after third conviction for driving with no insurance

The partner of Independent TD Violet Anne Wynne has been banned from driving for two years following his third conviction for driving with no insurance,

John Montaine (40) was also fined €100 after he pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of cannabis at the then family home at Pella Road, Kilrush, Co Clare, on February 11 last year.

At Kilrush District Court Judge Mary Larkin imposed the third driving ban on Montaine following the latest offence of driving with no insurance which occurred at Decomede, Lissycasey, Co Clare on February 8, 2021.

Sgt Louis Moloney told the court that Montaine has 16 previous convictions, including two for driving with no insurance dating from June 2014 when he was banned from driving for two years and in 2012 when he received a one year driving ban.

Montaine’s solicitor, Patrick Moylan, told the court that his client is paying €500 a month on his insurance policy and believed that he was insured on the date.

Mr Moylan said that Montaine “has misunderstood the law in relation to insurance”.

Judge Larkin said: “He had no cover as he had a provisional licence. If he has a provisional licence, he must be accompanied.”

Mr Moylan said: “He accepts that now but at the time genuinely believed that he was insured as he was paying a substantial amount for his insurance policy.”

Meanwhile on the cannabis charge, Sgt Moloney told the court that Montaine has two previous convictions for possession of drugs of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Moylan said there were particular circumstances concerning Montaine’s guilty plea concerning the possession of cannabis.

“Mr Montaine is an epileptic and he gets fits and seizures and they were so severe in the past that Mr Montaine has lost most of his teeth,” said the solicitor.

He added that Montaine’s neurologist had prescribed various drugs without success and the seizures continued.

Mr Moylan said that eventually, Montaine started using THC where the cannabis is put through a filtration process to produce the oil and he was putting one drop of that on his gums each day and this stopped the seizures.

Mr Moylan said that Montaine’s partner, the former Sinn Féin Clare TD Ms Wynne, who is now an Independent, is a great support to him in trying to get him access to a medicinal cannabis access programme and that is progressing.

Mr Moylan said: “He had not the financial wherewithal before to access medical cannabis. It is done on a private basis and but for the support of his partner he wouldn’t be able to progress this application.”

Judge Larkin told Montaine that he could have sentencing adjourned to another day to allow evidence be provided of his efforts concerning medicinal cannabis or that she could convict and impose a fine now “and be done with it”.

Mr Moylan said that she could impose the fine now and Judge Larkin imposed the €100 fine for the drugs possession.