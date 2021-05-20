Partner of rapid response doctor sues over his death at Skerries 100 motorbike race event

The partner of a rapid response medic who died during a practice session the day before the Skerries 100 motorbike road race six years ago has sued in the High Court.

Irish road racing volunteer Dr John Hinds (35), an anaesthetist at Craigavon Hospital in Co Armagh, died at Beaumont Hospital following the motorbike crash.

His partner Dr Janet Acheson has brought the action claiming damages for personal injuries over his death.

The action is against the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club Ltd, the organisers of the Skerries 100 event, and the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Southern Centre} Ltd (MUI) as a result of the accident on July 3, 2015.

The accident happened near Skerries, Co Dublin, as Dr Hinds followed race contenders during a practice session for the Skerries 100, the oldest road race in Ireland, on July 3, 2015.

Dr Hinds, from Co Down, was a volunteer for the MUI providing rapid response medical aid at road race meetings north and south of the border.

In the High Court, BMW Automotive (Ireland) Ltd failed in an application have set aside third-party proceedings brought against it as part of the action.

In a judgement published this week and delivered last month, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon refused to set aside the third party proceedings against BMW.

She said in all the circumstances the court was satisfied that the third party notice was served as soon as was reasonably possible,

The judge said Dr Hinds, who was then the appointed mobile medical assistant for the Skerries 100 was accompanying motorcycles around the circuit during a practice session when he suffered fatal injuries and he died the next day. BMW was one of three notice parties which were later added to the proceedings.

BMW had argued there had been a failure by the defendants to issue the application to join it as a third party within the time period allowed.

The judge said there was a conflict in the affidavit evidence between the parties as to what was agreed between them in respect of specialist testing and retrieval of data from the motorcycle being ridden by Mr Hinds at the time of the accident.

The judge said it does not seem to be in dispute between the parties that the motorcycle was in the possession of the defendants for three weeks after the accident during which time a visual inspection of the motorbike was carried out.

She said the motorcycle was subsequently released to BMW but the terms under which it was released is in dispute between the parties.

The judge said the court considers the defendants did not act unreasonably in not joining BMW following the issuing of proceedings in 2017.

Having considered events in the period following the issue of proceedings, it was also not unreasonable for the defendants to consider that the visual inspections of the motorbike by an engineer and the information contained in the personal injuries summons did not provide them with sufficient information to decide on the appropriateness of joining BMW as a third party.