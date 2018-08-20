THE partner of a 46-year-old woman stabbed to death by a teenage son who was high on drugs told an inquest into her death today she should still be alive but for “a miscarriage of justice”.

Partner of murdered mum (46) who was killed after burning son's drugs claims 'miscarriage of justice'

Michael Kelly informed the Coroner for Mayo, Patrick O'Connor and a jury that the late Noreen Kelly, Islandeady, Castlebar, pleaded for help for her son at a district court hearing three weeks before her death in 2011 on the grounds he was “sick”.

Mr Kelly explained that his partner, a single mother, accompanied her son, Celyn Eadon, to the court where he faced a charge of not turning up in court.

He added that the judge sentenced Eadon to ten days in prison and ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be carried out while in prison.

Mr Kelly said that after the killing it emerged the warrant had been lost.

He had wanted to put this to the jury at Eadon's subsequent trial (in the Central Criminal Court) but both the prosecution and defence thought the matter was not relevant.

“It's a miscarriage of justice”, Mr Kelly stated. “She (Noreen) should still be here”.

Celyn Eadon, who was 19 at the time he murdered his mother, stabbing her nineteen times, is serving a a sentence of life in prison for the crime.

Last May his appeal against his conviction was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The eight-day trial at the Central Criminal Court heard that Eadon had begun taking drugs at an early age and by the time of his mother's death he was taking amphetamines, methamphetamines and cannabis along with prescription medication.

The court was told that Ms Kelly had taken drugs from her son's bedroom and burnt them on the evening before she died.

The coroner, Mr O'Connor told the deceased's partner, Mr Kelly, today that the powers of an inquest were very limited.

He explained that the court could not make any determination in relation to liability, culpability or responsibility.

A seven-person inquest jury returned a verdict of murder.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the coroner, Mr O'Connor said words could not express the horror of what had happened.

“To die suddenly is always a great tragedy but to die as a result of someone's actions is the greatest tragedy of all”, the coroner continued.

Supt Joe McKenna, on behalf of An Garda Siochana, and Mr Gerry Tolster, foreman of the inquest jury, joined in the expressions of sympathy.

Supt McKenna said he had grown up with Ms. Kelly in Westport and described her as “a lovely lady”.

Online Editors