The partner of a Dublin mother-of-two who was found strangled in her Cabra home on Sunday has today been charged with her murder.

Partner of Dublin mother-of-two charged with her murder

Sean Nolan (34), of Ashington Crescent on the Navan Road in Cabra, was arrested on Sunday afternoon and questioned at Mountjoy garda station after the body of Amanda Carroll (32) was found at her apartment at Homestead Court, on Quarry Road in Cabra.

Nolan appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Inspector Aidan Flanagan of Mountjoy Garda station gave evidence of arresting Nolan at the garda station and that when the charge was put to him he answered "no reply".

Nolan, wearing a white tee shirt and black hoodie, stood first with his hands in his pockets and then with his arms folded during the short hearing.

He did not speak during the case.

Judge Smyth remanded Nolan to appear at Cloverhill court next Tuesday October 30.

Nolan’s solicitor Yvonne Bambrick applied for legal aid for her client.

Amanda Carroll was found dead by a young relative on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene and gardai were then alerted.

Nolan, who had been in a recent relationship with the victim was arrested within hours and taken into questioning.

