Part-time model settles court action for €3.2m after being struck by car on dual carriageway

A part-time model who suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was struck by a car when she attempted to cross a dual carriageway has settled her High Court action for €3.2m.

Jodie Regazzoli was in a coma for weeks and given a three percent chance of survival after she was hit by the car in 2018 — and later became homeless for a time and lived in a hotel.

Ms Regazzoli was a part-time model and retail assistant when the accident happened. She was thrown six feet in the air as she attempted to cross a dual carriageway in Swords, Co Dublin.

A former Miss Ireland finalist, Ms Regazzoli told the court:: “Everything was taken. I was 22 years old.

“For the last three years it has been hospital appointments and I still have to have more surgery in six months time. I was also homeless for a while and had to live in hotels. “

Her counsel Liam Reidy SC told the court Ms Regazzoli had been going to work in the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords, and was crossing the dual carriageway when the collision happened on the bus lane.

Counsel said it would appear it was a habit of people to cross from a bus stop to the centre and walk across to the island between the carriageways. He said there was a footbridge provided to cross the carriageway and it was a big issue in the case.

Counsel told Mr Justice Kevin Cross as part of the settlement it had been agreed to apportion liability as two thirds against the driver and one third against Ms Regazzoli.

He said she had suffered profound injuries and was lucky to survive, but she has since made great progress.

Ms Regazzoli (25) Forest Fields Road, Swords, Co Dublin had sued the driver of the car, Olga Maslakova , Boru Court , Swords, and the owner of the car Aleksandrs Maslakovs, of the same address, as a result of the accident on the North East bound R132 carriageway opposite the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords on April 17, 2018.

She was crossing the dual carriageway from a bus stop to get to a staff entrance to the shopping centre when she was hit by the car.

It was claimed the car was being driven at an allegedly excessive speed and there was a failure to observe Ms Regazzoli and others crossing the carriageway on foot and drive accordingly.

It was further claimed there was a failure to apply the brakes in time effectively or at all.

The claims were denied and it was alleged that Mr Regazzoli failed to use the pedestrian flyover to cross the carriageway

Mr Reidy said Ms Regazzoli at the time of the accident was working as a part time model but “a lot of that was destroyed by the injuries.”

Approving the settlement ,Mr Justice Cross said Ms Regazzoli’s life had been turned upside down.

He said the settlement was fair and reasonable and he wished her well for the future.

Online Editors