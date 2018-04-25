The parents of baby Mark Molloy, who died due to a lack of oxygen shortly after birth at Portlaoise Hospital, have told of their devastation after years of struggle to secure accountability.

The parents of baby Mark Molloy, who died due to a lack of oxygen shortly after birth at Portlaoise Hospital, have told of their devastation after years of struggle to secure accountability.

Parents of tragic baby Mark left 'devastated' after their struggle to secure the truth

The infant died on January 24, 2012 after his mother Roisin was given the drug syntocinon to speed up labour, adding to his foetal distress.

They spoke out yesterday after a doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology, who was involved in the baby's care, was found guilty on two counts of professional misconduct but cleared on five others at a Medical Council hearing. The decision on whether to impose a sanction on the doctor, who cannot be named, will be taken at a full meeting of the council in May. Speaking outside the hearing yesterday, Roisin and Mark Molloy said: "It is 75 months to the day since Mark lost his life. It is devastating the lengths that people have to go to.

"We are shocked at the ruling today." The doctor was found guilty of professional misconduct on two counts for retrospectively amending a note on the CTG chart relating to the case changing the word "satisfactory" to "unsatisfactory".

He had also added the word "non-reassuring". The doctor admitted to changing the note during evidence at the 12-day inquiry.

The fitness-to-practise committee said this was a "serious falling short of the expected standards of conduct". It also found allegations unproved that he failed to adequately review the cardiotocograph (CTG), which monitors the baby's and mother's heart-rate.

This was also the finding in the allegation he failed to correctly interpret it as being abnormal.

He was also cleared of allegations that he did not act in a timely manner when complications arose during Mrs Molloy's labour and inappropriately administered Syntocinon, a drug used to speed up labour.

The inquiry was told Ms Molloy was informed baby Mark was stillborn. However, she later found he was born alive and died 22 minutes after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.

The fitness-to-practise committee said the labour was "not apparently regarded as overly problematic" by other health care staff in the maternity unit at the time. None of the senior midwives raised concerns about the prescribing of the drugs.

The committee acknowledged the terrible loss to the family due to baby Mark's death. Mark was one of five infants who died in similar circumstances Portlaoise between 2006 and 2013. However, the case did not come to light until 2014 and a number of inquiries have followed. It is understood a number of fitness-to-practise inquiries involving nurses at Portlaoise took place in private at An Bord Altranais, the nursing board.

The distressed parents said yesterday they still did not have closure. The allegations relating to the CTG review and Syntocinon are now closed. The finding ultimately comes down to the interpretation of CTGs. The HSE told the Irish Independent an internal disciplinary process arising out of the infant deaths in Portlaoise in 2015 has still not been finalised.

This is despite a pledge by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who as minister for health said the process would be complete in three months. A spokeswoman for the HSE said: "The HSE can confirm that the matter is currently on going in accordance with the terms of reference." It declined to say whether anyone had been disciplined or what the outcome was.

Ms Molloy yesterday called for accountability at managerial level of the HSE, saying there is no mechanism available to hold senior executives to account for their decision-making. HSE chief Tony O'Brien threatened to block the Health Information and Quality report on Portlaoise Hospital. This followed his reading of a draft version of the report which he said vilified the HSE, was unfair and did not substantiate its findings.

His injunction was later withdrawn and the report published. Portlaoise Hospital's maternity unit is now part of the hospital group which includes the Coombe maternity hospital which accepts complex cases.

Irish Independent