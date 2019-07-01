Parents of the two boys found guilty of Ana Kriegel murder 'likely to be interviewed by court-appointed clinicians' ahead of sentencing

THE PARENTS of two boys found guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel are likely to be interviewed by court-appointed clinicians during the course of preparing reports on them.

Both a child psychiatrist and a consultant forensic psychiatrist will now be asked to prepare reports on the two defendants, in addition to reports on the boys from a clinical psychologist, after further direction was sought on the judge's orders.

The teenagers were found guilty last month of the murder of Ana Kriegel at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

One of them, known only as Boy A, was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The teenagers, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

Following the guilty verdicts, Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded both boys in custody to Oberstown Detention Centre, and adjourned sentencing.

The judge had also ordered probation and psychiatrist reports for both defendants, as well as school reports and any other available reports, saying he was "seeking professional assistance" in relation to this very difficult case.

This morning, the matter came before Judge McDermott again, after Brendan Grehan SC, for the DPP, said that the office had received a letter from Professor Harry Kennedy, consultant forensic psychiatrist and executive clinical director, National Forensic Mental Health Service.

Mr Grehan said Prof Kennedy had sought some directions in terms of complying with the judge's orders.

Mr Grehan said Prof Kennedy had made a number of suggestions in his letter, including that the boys be assessed by a clinical psychologist with appropriate child and adolescent experience, and that the boys' parents be interviewed.

Mr Grehan said Prof Kennedy had further suggested that the teenagers be assessed by both a consultant child psychiatrist and a consultant forensic psychiatrist.

Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, said his client's family had no objection to the course recommended by Prof Kennedy. However, Mr Gageby said it was not entirely clear to the defence whether the Central Mental Hospital or the HSE had a consultant forensic psychiatrist specialising in child and adolescent matters on its books.

Mr Gageby said he was aware there was such a specialist in the UK.

Damien Colgan, for Boy B, also said his client and family would co-operate and had no difficulty with Prof Kennedy's suggestions.

Judge McDermott said he accepted the clinical recommendations of Prof Kennedy in assisting the court.

He accepted that the timescale for preparing the reports may now be more extensive.

The judge also said he was conscious the boys were in the early stages of their teenage years. He said he would like some indication from the director of Oberstown as to how young offenders, who are in the detention centre for longer periods, are dealt with in terms of educational and other facilities.

The matter is due before the court again on July 15.

