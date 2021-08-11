Parents charged with child cruelty granted bail but told not to discuss case with their children

A mother and father charged with child cruelty over four months have been granted bail but must not discuss the case with their children.

The man, who is in his early 40s and his partner, in her mid-30s, appeared before Judge Conal Gibbon at Dublin District Court.

Garda Daniel Hanlon said they were arrested at their south Dublin home and each made no reply when they were charged at their local station.

Both are accused of three counts of child cruelty over a four-month period last year.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal, in the district court, on a guilty plea only. Otherwise they must face trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

There was no objection to bail, but conditions were sought by the garda.

The couple, who did not address the court, have not yet said how they will plead.

They were ordered to appear again in September for a trial venue ruling.

Judge Gibbons ordered them to sign on three times a week at a garda station, and not to discuss the case with any of their children.

Judge Gibbons warned them they must not contact or interfere with any other witnesses in the case.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said there was consent to the terms.

The couple cannot be named to protect the identity of the three children.