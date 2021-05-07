Parents can once again name tragic children as law changes

A law that stopped parents from publicly commemorating children killed in violent circumstances has been abolished.

Children like footballer Josh Dunne (16), schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14), and Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods (17) can now be named in the media again.

A court ruling last year led to anger among families who could no longer speak publicly about their deceased child.

Over the past eight months minors killed in the most tragic of circumstances were anonymised and their names effectively erased from public record.

An amendment of the Children Act, which received cross-party support, came into effect at midnight, having being signed off by the President and the Justice Minister last month.

However, due to specific court orders being made since the initial ruling, many children still can’t be named until these orders are challenged.

The issue first came to light in October 2019 when prosecutors argued that a Dublin mother charged with the murder of her daughter should not be named to protect the child’s identity.

The argument was made on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, whose office in previous months had prosecuted several high-profile cases involving identified children without raising the issue.

It is also not clear if the DPP had ever previously made such an application, even though the Children Act was enacted in 2001.

Various media groups, including the Irish Independent, challenged the ruling and argued Section 252 of the Children Act did not explicitly say whether it related to a deceased child, and was to be reasonably read as protecting living children. The presiding judge said the Act, which had been in effect for 18 years, was clear in its meaning and that it referred to both living and dead children.

The mother (44) was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and, despite being identified when first charged, her name cannot be reported at this time. Last October the Court of Appeal upheld this ruling.

It meant children killed in violent circumstances could not be named if a person was charged in relation to their death.

This happened in the case of tragic Josh Dunne (16), a talented footballer who died following a stabbing in Dublin last January.

Initially, Josh was named in the media as the community of Ballymun expressed their shock and sadness at his killing.

However, after a man was charged with his murder, he could not be named, including in the press coverage of his funeral.

Schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14), murdered by two teenagers in Lucan in 2018, could also no longer be named. Similar occurred with Keane Mulready Woods, a 17-year-old from Drogheda who was killed and dismembered in January 2020.

The law has now been amended with Justice Minister Helen McEntee saying that a family’s right to name their child publicly has been restored.

However specific orders made by judges in the past eight months mean certain children must be anonymised until those orders are appealed.

Whereas in some cases the media were simply reminded of the Court of Appeal ruling, in other instances judges decided to make specific orders.

This happened in the murder of two children and their mother in Dublin last year.

A man known to them is currently before the courts charged with murder, but a specific ruling made by the judge who first heard the case means that, despite the law being amended, they still cannot be named. In a separate case in January a man was sentenced over the murder of his 11-year-old nephew in the south-west of the country.

The trial judged ordered that the child victim must also remain anonymous which, like the other cases, stays in effect until challenged.

Acting Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys said: “The consequences of the Court of Appeal ruling have been devastating to those parents who wish to remember their children in public and to speak about their loss.

The consequences have also been particularly difficult for those who were victims of crime as a child, and who, following the Court decision, were constrained from naming their abuser publicly.