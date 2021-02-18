‘Panicking’ man fled gardaí after buying cannabis in bulk

A MAN who was caught with more than €800 worth of cannabis after running away from gardaí had bought the drug “in bulk” for his own use, a court heard.

Father-of-one Chad Morrissey (22) panicked and “took off” when he was seen in a city centre car park.

Morrissey, with an address at Basin Street Flats in the south inner city, admitted possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

He was fined €200.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court that officers responded to an assistance call to Drury Street car park at 1.45pm last February 22.

Gardaí were in pursuit of a man who had run off after they tried to stop him.

He was apprehended and a quantity of cannabis, which he had discarded, was retrieved. It was valued at €840.

Morrissey was arrested and taken to Pearse Street garda station.

The accused had a job with an electrical firm but was out of work due to Covid-19.

He had also recently suffered a family bereavement.

On the day in question, he saw the gardaí and “essentially panicked”, his lawyer said.

“He had reason to panic because he had drugs on his person,” the judge said.

The cannabis was for the accused’s own use and he had bought it in bulk, his lawyer said.

A letter from Morrissey’s employer stated that he was “hard-working, dependable and trustworthy”.

Judge Alan Mitchell said the fine was low as he had pleaded guilty early on.

