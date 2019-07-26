FORMER Miss Ireland Pamela Flood was free to celebrate her 48th birthday last night, knowing that a court has delayed ruling on any decision that would put her and her family out of their €900,000 Clontarf home.

Pamela Flood free to celebrate birthday in €900,000 home as eviction is delayed

Judge Jacqueline Linnane reserved her decision on applications by multi-billion-dollar fund Tanager to evict the couple and their family.

The application was on the strength of a possession order granted in the Circuit Civil Court on March 8 to overturn a Protective Certificate her husband obtained in insolvency proceedings.

Barrister Rudi Neuman, for Tanager, told the judge that should she accede to the applications, his client would consider asking the court to commit the couple to prison for breaching a court order that they leave 136 Mount Prospect Avenue on or before July 9.

Dispute: The house in Clontarf, Dublin, occupied by Ronan Ryan and Pamela Flood

Mr Neuman earlier told Judge Linnane that instead of vacating the property as they had said they would, Ms Flood’s husband Ronan Ryan had obtained a Protective Certificate, which means he couldnot be touched by any creditor for 70 days.

There are still 35 days to run on the certificate, which can be extended up to 150 days.

Mr Neuman told Judge Linnane yesterday she had powers to overturn the certificate.

In a new sworn affidavit, Mr Ryan (47) said he and his wife live in a very modest four-bedroom home with a tiny back garden.

He did not think it was unreasonable that they would like to maintain that position.

There had been three sale agreements, all of which had been collapsed by either a bank or a prospective buyer.

He said he wanted to pay his mortgage and save his home and see what arrangements might be possible.

He added that he had been making payments of €3,700 a month and would continue to make payments.

