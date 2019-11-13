Pair found guilty of raping passed-out woman

Two men have been convicted of raping a woman after she blacked out at a partyTwo

After an 11-day trial at the Central Criminal Court, the jury spent just over six hours in deliberations.

On Monday, the jury foreman told Justice Eileen Creedon that it was "deadlocked" and she told jurors they could return a verdict on which 10 or more of them agreed.

The prosecution case was that the complainant was drinking at the party with the men and other friends and did not remember ending up in a bed. She said she came to on two occasions to find the defendants raping her.

