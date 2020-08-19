Pair charged over stab attack on man in case of 'mistaken identity'

A man was stabbed three times in a case of mistaken identity in a "planned and organised" attack outside a south Dublin petrol station, it has been alleged.

Two men appeared in court accused of taking part in the violent assault in Sandyford, after which the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his neck, arm and back, for which he needed surgery.

Sean Turner (30), of Rathsallagh Avenue, and Michael O'Connell (40), of Rathsallagh Grove, both in Shankill, Co Dublin, are charged with assault causing harm and violent disorder.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican refused them bail and remanded them in custody for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Dublin District Court heard the incident is alleged to have happened outside the Maxol Service Station on Sandyford Road last Wednesday.

Detective Garda Desmond Molloy told Dublin District Court neither accused made any reply to the charges after caution.

They were handed copies of the charge sheets.

Objecting to bail, Det Gda Molloy cited the seriousness of the allegations and outlined the prosecution's case.

He told Judge Coolican a man was allegedly attacked by three others who approached him at Moreen Road, Sandyford.

He was grabbed by the throat and punched a number of times before being hit with a weapon.

He suffered three stab wounds and cuts, the court heard.

Mr Turner and Mr O'Connell were allegedly among the three who engaged in the assault, which lasted around 30 seconds, Det Gda Molloy said.

The victim fled to the safety of the nearby crowded service station, while the attackers escaped in a car driven by a fourth man.

This car, an Opel Astra, was later found burnt-out in a Moreen estate.

Det Gda Molloy said both accused were identifiable on recovered CCTV footage.

The victim was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

Gardaí believed it was a case of mistaken identity, and the intended target was also present in Sandyford at the time.

There was planning and organisation involved and a deliberate attempt was made to destroy evidence by burning out the vehicle, the court was told.

Gardaí believed that if the accused were granted bail, "further attacks" might take place.

Mr Turner's solicitor Rory Staines, and Jonathan Dunphy for Mr O'Connell, both made bail applications and said their clients were presumed innocent.

Mr Staines said the incident took place only last week, it appeared the charges could ultimately be dealt with on indictment in the circuit court and it may be some time before the case goes to trial.

Mr Turner was living with his parents in Shankill and had two young children.

Mr Dunphy said his client had gone to gardaí by appointment and would be "fully contesting this matter before a judge and jury".

He said it could take three years before there is a trial.

Mr O'Connell was a carer for his mother, the court heard.

The accused were prepared to abide by bail conditions.

Det Gda Molloy told the judge there were no conditions that would satisfy his concerns around the granting of bail.

Judge Coolican said both accused were entitled to a presumption of innocence.

She said the charges were serious and she was satisfied it was appropriate to refuse bail in both cases after hearing the garda's objections.

She remanded the accused in custody, to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow.

