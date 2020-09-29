Pair charged over gun and ammo seizure had tried to flee from gardai, court told

28/09/2020 William Ward pictured being taken from Swords District Court this morning after he was charged with posession of a firearm,posession of ammunitionand dangerous driving in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Two men charged following the seizure of a gun and ammunition in Balbriggan, north Dublin, last Friday have been refused bail.

Thomas McDonagh (35) and William Ward (24) allegedly tried to flee from gardaí after officers stopped a car in Pinewood Green.

Gardaí had objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges facing them.

Judge Dermot Dempsey refused bail and remanded the pair in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Mr McDonagh, of Oldcastle Drive in Clondalkin, and Mr Ward, with an address at Owendoher Haven in Balbriggan, were brought before Swords District Court yesterday morning each charged with two firearms offences.

It followed the seizure of a gun and a number of rounds of ammunition in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan last Friday.

Mr Ward also faces a charge of dangerous driving arising out of the same incident.

Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell said the men were charged at 4pm yesterday at Balbriggan Garda Station.

They were handed a true copy of the charge sheets and made no reply to the charges after caution.

Sgt McDonnell objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 14 years upon conviction. He also told the court that both men tried to flee from gardaí.

Philip Hannon, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, said his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions, including a curfew and sign-on condition.

Mr Hannon said Mr McDonagh had four children, one of whom was very young.

He said the accused could live with his father in Clondalkin and stay away from any areas or people as required by gardaí.

Defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy, for Mr Ward, said her client enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

Ms D'Arcy said Mr Ward had €1,000 cash in court and was willing to surrender his passport and abide by any bail conditions.

Ms D'Arcy said Mr Ward's wife was pregnant, and both she and his mother were in court to support him.

Judge Dempsey said the evidence was that the men had attempted to flee from gardaí and he accepted garda objections to bail.

He refused bail and remanded them in custody until Friday.

Judge Dempsey assigned Mr Hannon and Ms D'Arcy on free legal aid. The men have not yet indicated pleas to the charges.

