Paedophile mum posts images of victim online two days after she is spared jail

Former care worker sexually abused ‘besotted’ teenage boy

Eleanor Moore (29) of Craigavon Park, Fintona, Co Tyrone Expand

John Toner

A paedophile mother-of-two posted images of her teenage victim on social media days after being spared jail for sexually abusing him.

Eleanor Moore was handed a two-year probation order earlier this month for sexual touching and communication with the boy between November 2020 and March 2021.

