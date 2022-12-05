| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Owners of Bald Eagle pub ordered to pay €15,000 to customer accused of doing cocaine in toilet

The Bald Eagle, formerly Smiths of Phibsboro (Pic: Facebook) Expand

Close

The Bald Eagle, formerly Smiths of Phibsboro (Pic: Facebook)

The Bald Eagle, formerly Smiths of Phibsboro (Pic: Facebook)

The Bald Eagle, formerly Smiths of Phibsboro (Pic: Facebook)

Ray Managh

The owners of a well known pub in Dublin have been hit with a €15,000 damages award as a result of their manager having told a customer he had been using cocaine in the toilet.

Judge Elva Duffy said in the Circuit Civil Court that although the manager had denied saying what he was accused of, she believed on the balance of probability that he had used the words: “Get out. The toilets are not for doing cocaine.”

Most Watched

Privacy