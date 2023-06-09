Owner of toxic dump jailed over waste breaches that cost State €60m to clean
Caroline O'Doherty, Environment Correspondent
A former waste company owner has been sentenced to three years in jail over breaches at a landfill site that have cost the State more than €60m to clean up.
Latest Courts
Owner of toxic dump jailed over waste breaches that cost State €60m to clean
Audio recordings of court proceedings to be released to gardaí and Simeon Burke as part of an appeal
Cocaine addict stockpiled the drug during Covid crisis
Dad had kitchen knife ‘for his safety’
Shamrock Rovers footballer left scene of accident after collision with Dublin Bus
BREAKING | Taxi driver filmed threatening passenger with ‘gun’ attempted to flee after footage went viral, court told
Man sentenced to life for ‘brutal, horrendous’ murder of 60-year-old appeals conviction
LATEST | Alleged gunman goes on trial for murder of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's nephew
LATEST | Man who admitted murdering stepdaughter (5) tells judge he ‘loved her like a best friend’
LATEST | Radio DJ Nikki Hayes to be sentenced this year for money-laundering €10,000 through bank account
Top Stories
Latest | Escape to the Chateau stars ‘to close’ castle business weeks after leak of foul-mouthed audio
Tanya Sweeney: ‘Gwyneth Paltrow is right, having a baby is like whacking your relationship in the kidneys with a baseball bat’
Revealed: Conor McGregor, Katie Taylor and Shane Lowry top list of highest-earning Irish athletes on Instagram
Shamrock Rovers footballer left scene of accident after collision with Dublin Bus
Latest NewsMore
French playground attack: Catholic pilgrim hailed as hero for confronting Annecy knifeman with backpack
Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong
Owner of toxic dump jailed over waste breaches that cost State €60m to clean
Donald Trump indicted: Four key things we learned from latest bombshell charges against former Republican president
On This Day In History - June 9th
24 Iona Drive Glasnevin Dublin 9 - Virtual Tour
I went to Saudi Arabia to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play – this is what it is really like
Audio recordings of court proceedings to be released to gardaí and Simeon Burke as part of an appeal
Devastating wildfires in British Columbia blanket skies with dark smoke
Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers to ‘double job’ in short term for Meath men’s and women’s senior teams