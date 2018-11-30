Over 400 statements taken in case linked to murder probe

An investigation file in the case of four people charged with impeding a murder investigation contains seven volumes and over 400 statements, a court heard.

Grandmother Patricia O'Connor's remains were found scattered over the Wicklow mountains last summer.

Augustine O'Connor (74), his daughter Louise O'Connor (40), her daughter Stephanie O'Connor (20), and Keith Johnson (41) made their second appearance before Tallaght District Court yesterday.

They were further remanded on bail pending the service of the book of evidence.

The four were previously granted bail, subject to a number of strict conditions.

Mr O'Connor, with an address at Mill Close, Stamullen, Co Meath, Stephanie O'Connor and Louise O'Connor, both with an address at Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, are charged with intent to impede a prosecution at Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

Mr Johnson, with an address at Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin, is also charged with impeding a prosecution. This offence allegedly took place at Woodie's DIY and various other locations on June 9, 2017.

The DPP previously directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court on the charges. A State solicitor said the book of evidence was not yet ready and requested a six-week adjournment.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Donovan, for three of the accused, said there was consent to an adjournment but asked for the matter to be marked 'time passing'.

Judge Patricia McNamara refused to mark the matter as 'time passing', saying it was a serious charge and it was "reasonable" for the State to be given a six further weeks to prepare the book.

Judge McNamara further remanded the accused to a date in January for the book of evidence. The four co-accused have not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

Another man is currently before the courts charged with the murder of Ms O'Connor. The killing allegedly took place at Mountain View Park between May 29 and May 30 last year.

Irish Independent