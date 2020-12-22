Over 20 suspects identified in murder probe of gang boss Robbie Lawlor, court is told

MORE than 20 suspects have been identified as part of the investigation into the murder of Irish gangland boss Robbie Lawlor, a court heard.

International drug dealers are believed to have been involved in planning his assassination, with threats issued against anyone who assists the police probe, a judge was told.

Details emerged yesterday as bail was refused to a 45-year-old man accused of carrying out “research and logistics” around the killing in north Belfast.

Patrick Teer, from Thornberry Hill in the city, is one of two men charged with Lawlor’s murder.

The 36-year-old Dublin criminal was gunned down outside a house at Etna Drive in the Ardyone area on April 4.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police believe Lawlor was shot dead when he attended a pre-arranged meeting at 37-year-old co-accused Adrian Holland’s home.

It was claimed the victim went there to collect cash following a prior meeting at a Tesco store in Crumlin, Co Antrim the previous day.

A gunman emerged from the property and opened fire, hitting him several times. He died at the scene.

Originally from Dublin, Lawlor was reported to have been involved in a feud between rival Drogheda-based factions.

He had been linked to the abduction and murder of a 17-year-old in January.

The gunman fled down side streets to Kingston Court, where a Volkswagen Scirocco, stolen from Co Roscommon in January and left there as a potential getaway car, was instead set on fire, the court heard.

An Audi vehicle parked on the Oldpark Road is believed to have been used in the gunman’s escape.

It was later found burnt out in the Crumlin area.

Teer was allegedly “instrumental” in moving the Volkswagen and Audi into the Ardoyne area on March 31.

Days before the murder, he used his own mobile phone to carry out research on Lawlor and his movements, the detective claimed.

