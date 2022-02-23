‘Outrageous’ – judge jails man who exposed himself on Shannon-bound Ryanair flight

Ioan Remi Makula was arrested when the February 4 flight arrived at Shannon Airport, Co Clare. File photo

A JUDGE has jailed a 25-year-old man for three months after hearing that he was seen engaging in a solo sexual act beside a female passenger on board a Ryanair flight to Shannon earlier this month.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Mary Larkin described Ioan Remi Makula’s “abuse” on board the flight as “outrageous”.

Judge Larkin said that Makula “upset the woman beside him and upset the entire plane and that can’t be tolerated”.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court it would be alleged that Makula, of 52 Fearann Rí, Doughiska, Galway, was seen engaging in the sexual act on the Shannon-bound flight from Manchester on February 4.

Sgt Lonergan said statements were taken from captain, crew and passengers, while there was also CCTV. He added that “passengers were described as being very upset as a result of the incident”.

He stated that Makula was arrested at Shannon Airport and brought before a court, where he was charged in connection with the incident. He has been on remand in custody since.

Sgt Lonergan said Makula has 51 previous convictions that are mainly related to road traffic. However, they do include a previous conviction for assault causing harm in 2016, where Makula received a jail term of nine months.

Solicitor for the defendant, Daragh Hassett, told the court that his instructions from Makula are that “he was on a flight and there was a female sitting beside him and he picked up the vibe that she wanted to see his penis”.

He said: "That is what he did.” He added that, according to Makula, he did not engage in the sexual act.

Mr Hassett said: “He (Makula) said that he had a very clear understanding from the female beside him that she wanted to see his penis."

He stated that Makula took out his penis on the plane.

Mr Hassett said: "He wants to apologise to other passengers and staff – it goes far beyond what you would call in-flight entertainment.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. Makula got this vibe from the female and staff came over to him immediately and he got himself right on the plane. It didn't happen a second time."

Mr Hassett said Makula “is very sorry. It was totally inappropriate behaviour and he assures me that it won't happen again”.

Mr Hassett said Makula has been in custody since he was arrested and is finding it particularly difficult at the moment as he hasn't seen his family.

The solicitor confirmed that Makula is a Polish national who was educated at primary and secondary school level in Galway. He has since worked as a kitchen porter.

He said: "There have been a number of involuntary admissions for this man over the years concerning mental health issues. I have spoken to him and he is quite lucid today in terms of his instructions to me. He doesn’t have issues as things stand.”

Mr Hassett said Makula was pleading guilty.

The charge is contrary to Section 2(a) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

Judge Larkin backdated the sentence to when Makula was first brought into custody and set recognisance in the event of an appeal to the circuit court.