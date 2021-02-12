‘Outrage’ that HSE won’t enter mediation talks with woman dying of cancer, court told

A 73-year-old woman who is suing in relation to her cervical smear slides has, through her lawyers, pleaded for mediation talks to begin in her case.

Retired nurse and widow Joan Lucey, who has terminal cervical cancer, has only weeks to live, her counsel told the High Court yesterday.

She has sued the HSE and two laboratories and her case is set to go ahead in two weeks’ time.

Liam Reidy SC told the court Mrs Lucey is in the last number of weeks of her life and her side has invited the parties to the mediation table.

Counsel said the laboratories are balking at engaging in mediation until a third party issue has been resolved.

“It seem to me an absolute outrage that the HSE don’t mediate with her legal team directly and deal with the other defendants later,” counsel said.

“It is an absolute outrage in this case. She is on her deathbed.”

Mr Justice Kevin Cross urged the sides to enter into mediation especially in this case, but he said he was not going to force somebody to do so. He said the case is due to go ahead on February 26 in the High Court.

Mrs Lucey (73), of Cooleen, Dingle, Co Kerry has sued the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) with headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA and MedLab Pathology Ltd with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin.

She has sued in relation to the alleged misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February 2011 and August 2011.

It is claimed that notwithstanding undergoing regular smear tests as advised, cytological cell changes in Mrs Lucey were allegedly allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2019.

It is alleged she was denied the opportunity to receive and benefit from timely curative treatment and her disease was allegedly allowed to develop unhindered.

All the claims are denied.

Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) has also joined as a third party in the proceedings consultant obstetrician Dr Mary McCaffrey of The Scotia Clinic, Tralee, Co Kerry.

CPL has claimed there was a failure to assess or investigate Mrs Lucey when she attended the clinic on April 29, 2011 and it is claimed it resulted in a missed opportunity to diagnose pre invasive disease.

Those claims are also denied.

