‘Out of control’ father-of-two smashed up furniture and glass door in hotel

A DRUNKEN hotel guest who smashed tables and a glass door when he went “out of control” has been spared jail.

Stephen O’Neill (31) caused the damage as he walked through the lobby and corridor and was shouting abuse at staff when gardaí arrived and arrested him.

O’Neill, a father-of-two, was in alcohol recovery but received some poor news and relapsed, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence at Blanchardstown District Court.

O’Neill, of Coill Clocha, Oranmore, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley.

He also admitted public drunkenness and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told the court gardaí responded to a call from the hotel at 2.29am on July 22.

A man had caused damage to various items of furniture in the lobby.

When they arrived, gardaí saw O’Neill standing outside, abusing members of the hotel staff, shouting “those lads over there are f**king pricks”.

O’Neill was arrested and it was established he had damaged a marble table in the lobby before proceeding down a hall where he damaged a wooden table and kicked a glass door, causing it to smash.

He was taken to Ronanstown garda station.

O’Neill’s main residence was in Co Clare, but he worked in Dublin and had stayed at the hotel, his solicitor Kelly Breen said.

He had been alcohol-free and in recovery for two-and-a-half years but received some “very poor news” on the day and this caused him to have a lapse and drink.

His behaviour on the night “went out of control”, Ms Breen said.

O’Neill had since gone back to the hotel and paid for the €500 worth of damage.

The accused had two young children and was the only breadwinner in the family, Ms Breen said, asking the judge to deal with O’Neill leniently.

