'Our world collapsed' – family of Cameron Reilly speak out as killer Aaron Connolly is jailed for life

Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly Expand

Close

Fiona Magennis

The family of Cameron Reilly have told how their “world collapsed” when Aaron Connolly murdered the teenager four years ago in Co Louth.

In a victim impact statement on behalf of the family, Cameron’s uncle Darren Flanagan said the four saddest words in the English language are “what might have been”.

