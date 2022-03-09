'Our lives have changed forever' - family of mother-of-three who died of blood clot nine days after varicose veins operation

9/3/22 Shauna McCabe, with her father, Michael McCabe, of Bewley Drive, Lucan, Co. Dublin, speaking to media outside the Four Courts yesterday (WEDS) after the case regarding the death of her mother, Karen McCabe. PIC: Collins Courts

The family of a mother of three who died of a blood clot nine days after a varicose veins operation at a Dublin hospital has settled a High Court action over her death.

Karen McCabe (46) a week after the operation had pains in her legs and went back to the Bon Secours Hospital but the court heard the junior doctor who wanted to admit her for tests did not have admitting privileges and her consultant was on holiday and she was discharged home.

The settlement is against two hospitals and a vascular consultant.

The McCabe family counsel Bruce Antoniotti SC, with Sara Antoniotti, BL told the court it was their case Ms McCabe’s vascular consultant Austin Leahy who had carried out the vein operation was allegedly ‘incommunicado” as he was on holiday where there was poor phone coverage.

Counsel said the protocol at the time in the hospital was that a doctor had to be a consultant to admit a patient and arrange for tests.

He said the junior doctor did the best he could and attempts were made to contact Professor Leahy “but the place he was did not have phone cover.”

Attempts, counsel said, were made to contact another consultant but “it sounds odd and strange but this is what happened”, she was discharged home.

It was very distressing for the McCabe family, Counsel said to think that if Ms McCabe had been admitted to the Bon Secours Hospital as the junior doctor wanted to do on August 13, 2014 she would not have died.

The mother of three the next day who was in pain and unable to walk went to the Beaumont Hospital A&E and she died on August 14, 2014.

In 2016 a verdict of medical misadventure was returned at the inquest into the death of Ms McCabe. The inquest heard she died from a pulmonary embolism. She had a deep vein thrombosis and a blood clot travelled from her leg to her lung.

In the High Court, Mrs McCabes’ husband Michael and their three children Shauna (20), Conor(17) and Callum (15) of Bewley Drive, Lucan, Dublin had sued Bon Secours Health System Ltd which manages the Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin, Dublin; Professor Austin Leahy a vascular surgeon at the Bon Secours Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and Beaumont Hospital.

The settlement in all cases which was reached after mediation was without an admission of liability. The court heard full defences were filed by all three defendants.

Shauna McCabe in a statement read out in court said her mother died after what was a routine operation.

“Myself and my brothers were left without our amazing mother. My father was left without the love of his life. Our lives were changed forever,” she said.

She added: “We as a family are comforted that policies have changed in the Bon Secours Hospital in the wake of our mother’s death . New arrangements have been put in place and never again will a patient be refused admission when a consultant is unavailable.”

No amount of money she said “can bring our mother home “ and she said the settlement was reached after a long legal battle.

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Ms McCabe’s family in what he called a very sad and tragic case.

Mrs McCabe had in April 2013 attended with Prof Leahy for advice and treatment of symptomatic varicose veins. In August Ms McCabe had the varicose veins surgical procedure at the Bon Secours Hospital and was discharged home the same day.

Seven days later on August 12, 2014 she had significant leg pain and phoned the hospital for advice and further painkilling medication.

She was advised to attend the hospital the following day if the pain persisted.

On August 13 she phoned the hospital again complaining of persistent leg pain which had not improved. She was advised to come to the hospital for review and there it was claimed there differential diagnoses including deep vein thrombosis was made and the examining doctor planned to admit her to the hospital for tests.

However due to protocols at the time the non consultant doctor was unable to admit Ms McCabe and she was discharged home.

The next day on August 14 she went to Beaumont Hospital after 9pm and it is claimed she was admitted to a ward at 4.45am. Five hours later she became unconscious and later had a cardiac arrest and died.