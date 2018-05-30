O’Sullivan tells Disclosures Tribunal she never told journalist McCabe had abused a girl

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has said she never told a journalist that penalty points whistleblower Maurice McCabe abused a girl when she was a child.

Ms O’Sullivan told the Disclosures Tribunal she never discussed Sgt McCabe or allegations made by the now adult complainant, known as Ms D, with journalist Debbie McCann of the Irish Mail on Sunday.

The tribunal has previously heard Ms McCann is the daughter of a former senior garda, John McCann, who Ms O’Sullivan knew. Ms O’Sullivan was responding to questions from Fíonán Ó Muircheartaigh BL, counsel for Alison O’Reilly, a journalist at the Irish Daily Mail.

The tribunal has heard Ms O’Reilly made a statement to the tribunal in which she alleged she was told by Ms McCann between 2013 and 2014 that then Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor and Ms O’Sullivan had told her Sgt McCabe abused a girl when she was a child. She alleges Ms McCann told her the abuse was covered up because Sgt McCabe was a Garda and the case was never given a Pulse number.

Responding to Mr Ó Muircheartaigh, Ms O’Sullivan denied that she had never discussed Sgt McCabe with Ms McCann. According to Ms O’Reilly’s statement, Ms McCann said Ms O’Sullivan gave her an “off the record” interview as she did not want to be seen to be doing an interview with a journalist she knew in the first few weeks of the job as acting commissioner, as she then was.

However, Ms O’Sullivan said she only met Ms McCann for the first time at a book launch in mid-November 2014. Prior to that, in 2012 and 2013, there had been a number of interview requests from Ms McCann, submitted via the Garda Press Office, but no interview occurred.

Ms O’Sullivan said that at a later stage she did respond over the phone to written questions which had been submitted by Ms McCann for an article.

Mr Ó Muircheartaigh said that according to Ms O’Reilly’s statement, Ms McCann referred to Sgt McCabe as a paedophile.

Ms O’Reilly says she confronted her colleague in Herbert Park in Dublin and asked her how she knew the story was true. She said Ms McCann told her the story was coming “from the top”.

Ms O’Reilly said she asked if this was a reference to “your pal Nóirín” and that Ms McCann replied that it was. Ms O’Sullivan said she would not classify herself as Ms McCann's “pal”.

She reiterated that she had never spoken to Ms McCann in relation to Sgt McCabe or Ms D. Sgt McCabe was the subject of a Garda investigation after Ms D made allegations in 2006 that she had been sexually assaulted by him as a child years earlier. He was cleared the following year when the Director of Public Prosecutions found the events described would not constitute a crime.

The tribunal is investigating claims by Supt Taylor that he was ordered by then commissioner Martin Callinan in 2013 to negatively brief journalists about the Ms D allegation, and that this was done with the knowledge of Mr Callinan’s then deputy, Ms O’Sullivan. Mr Callinan has denied giving any such order and Ms O’Sullivan has denied all knowledge of a smear campaign.

