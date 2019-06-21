Online ‘idiots’ wrongly identify Ana murderer

A judge has urged gardaí to "pursue with vigour" the "idiots on social media" who have identified the two boys convicted of Ana Kriegel's murder.

Mr Justice Michael White spoke out during a contempt of court hearing as it emerged that an innocent boy had wrongly been identified online as one of the schoolgirl's killers.

On Tuesday, two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of Ana's murder while one of the accused, Boy A, was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The court also heard that the family of Boy B had been forced into hiding after the boys' photos and identities were posted online.

The teenagers cannot be identified because they are children under the Children Act 2001 and due to orders made by Mr Justice Paul McDermott during the trial. Representatives of Facebook and Twitter were in court yesterday after Mr Justice White ordered they appear to answer allegations of contempt of court over the publication of photographs identifying the two boys.

The social media companies said they were respectful of the law and the court, and aware of the sensitive nature of the trial. An injunction ordering the firms to remove any photographs or material which identifies the two boys will remain in place. Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating the posting of images online which claim to show the two boys convicted of Ana's murder.

