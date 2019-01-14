One-legged man accused of burglary identified in CCTV due to 'distinctive gait'

A one-legged man accused of burgling a house before Christmas was identified by his "distinctive gait".

Eddie Valentine (43), who has a prosthetic leg, allegedly climbed a wall during the incident. Gardaí said they identified him on CCTV.

The prosecution has been given more time to prepare its case against him after he was refused bail.

Mr Valentine, of Carrickmount Drive, Rathfarnham, south Dublin, is charged with burglary at nearby Mountain View Park on December 16, 2018.

He appeared via video link when his case came before Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Victor Blake was told the directions of the DPP were needed on the charge and the case was adjourned to next month.

Previously, Judge Patricia McNamara refused to grant him bail at Tallaght District Court.

At that hearing, Garda Austin Larkin objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations. He said it was alleged the accused approached the house in question between 8pm and 9pm and knocked on the front door a number of times to see if anybody was in.

It would be alleged that Mr Valentine went around the back of the house and climbed the wall. Gda Larkin said he recognised Mr Valentine in CCTV footage because of his "distinctive gait".

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said it would be "physically impossible" for his client to climb over a wall given he had a prosthetic leg, and the idea he could scale the roof of a house was "ludicrous".

Gda Larkin said it was not ludicrous, adding he had seen the accused riding a bicycle.

