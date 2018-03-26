Scott Ryan has made "in the region" of 25 legal claims, a lawyer for an insurance company told a sitting of the High Court this week.

One of Ireland's unluckiest road users made 'in the region' of 25 legal claims, court hears

Ryan, with an address in Kilkenny, has made several claims for compensation for accidents over the last two decades.

The accidents include, being knocked off his bike by cars, a bus and a Garda car, being rear-ended by a pizza delivery man and being rear-ended by two taxi drivers in separate incidents. So far he has been paid over €30,000 and has two more cases listed, it was heard in the High Court this week.

Ryan could now face criminal charges after lawyers acting on behalf of an insurance company for a Waterford taxi driver asked the judge to refer Ryan's case to the DPP, in a High Court sitting in Kilkenny this week. It came as Ryan withdrew his previous appeal against a court decision in October to dismiss his latest claim that he suffered injuries after being rear-ended by taxi driver Leo Power in 2014.

After the hearing, Mr Power told the Sunday World he was "glad it was all over" as it had caused him a lot of stress, including a surge in his insurance premium costs. When confronted by the Sunday World, Ryan claimed that his case should not have been thrown out, saying that the wrong medical records were used in court and Gardai had lost footage of the 2014 accident.

He swore "hand on his heart" that Mr Power rear-ended him but did not explain why he had decided to withdraw his appeal. Ryan had launched his appeal against a decision at Waterford Circuit Court in which his claim for damages was thrown out last October.

At the October hearing Ryan admitted that he had been in four previous accidents before the one involving Mr Power's taxi.

Under cross-examination, Ryan failed to remember if he'd signed an affidavit. The affidavit contained details of seven other accidents.

Medical records also showed that he had been the subject of eight assaults but had not revealed them in the affidavit. Presiding judge Eugene O'Kelly dismissed the case, telling the court, "this witness is not credible".

The Sunday World today revealed that Ryan has 30 previous convictions and also spent time in a Cork prison. He also hit headlines in 2009 as the first person in the State to be prosecuted for making a false complaint about gardai.

