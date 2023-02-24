| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

One month jail for woman who filmed couple next door and put faeces in bicycle basket during ten-year campaign of abuse

Arjita Chawla (54), formerly of Merton Crescent, Mount Saint Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6, at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin before she was jailed. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Close

Arjita Chawla (54), formerly of Merton Crescent, Mount Saint Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6, at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin before she was jailed. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Arjita Chawla (54), formerly of Merton Crescent, Mount Saint Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6, at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin before she was jailed. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Arjita Chawla (54), formerly of Merton Crescent, Mount Saint Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6, at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin before she was jailed. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Claire Henry

A woman who subjected her next-door neighbours to 10 years of threatening and abusive behaviour has been sentenced to one month in prison.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Arjita Chawla (54), formally Merton Crescent, Mount Saint Annes, Milltown, Dublin 6, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in threatening or abusive words or behaviour against her two next-door neighbours, Coleman Byrne and Anna Byrne, on dates between February 28, 2011, and July 26, 2021.

Most Watched

Privacy