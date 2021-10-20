One in two female solicitors has been sexually harassed but only one in ten report it, report reveals

Unacceptable levels of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment exist in the solicitors’ profession, with limited consequences for those who have engaged in such behaviour, a shock report commissioned by the Law Society reveals.

One in every two female solicitors has experienced sexual harassment at some stage, while it has been experienced by one in eight male solicitors.

However, the level of reporting is extremely low, with 91pc opting not to take matters further.

Around half of victims said they did not report incidents of sexual harassment due to the profile or status of their tormentor.

Similar proportions of female and male solicitors said they had experienced harassment.

One in every three females and slightly more than one in every two males who responded to the survey said they had experienced bullying.

The Law Society described the findings as “troubling” and said they required a “collective call to action” to eliminate such behaviour from the profession.

The findings were published in the ‘Dignity Matters’ report, commissioned from consultancy firm Crowe. Some 1,565 solicitors took part in the research.

The report concluded a significant level of collective and positive change was required to move from an “endemic” culture of “acceptance” of behaviours that amount to bullying, harassment and sexual harassment to one that promotes, safeguards, and ensures dignity at work for all members of the profession.

Other key findings included that 73pc of those who said they were bullied did not report it, while the figure was 71pc for those who experienced harassment.

The report said that, in so far as respondents were aware, reporting resulted in no sanctions in 88pc of bullying, 89pc of harassment and 78pc of sexual harassment incidences.

Such experiences contributed to respondents leaving their workplace in 46pc of bullying incidences, 50pc of harassment ones and 21pc of sexual harassment cases.

Law Society senior vice-president Michelle Ní Longáin said that on foot of the findings, the organisation had embarked on an “evidence-based programme of change to support a culture of dignity, respect and inclusivity” in the profession.

One solicitor interviewed for the report described an unwelcome sexual encounter with a colleague which took place at a non-work-related event.

Having confided in other colleagues, she was distressed to discover the matter was being discussed in the workplace and that her version of events was not being accepted.

The solicitor did not raise the matter formally at work out of fear of the impact on her career.

Another solicitor, working in an employment law practice, described a manic office environment where tasks would be set and priorities revised within 30 minutes to an hour.

Continuous queries on work status would be raised, such as “Have you finished that?”, “Is this done yet?” or “Where’s this?”.

The solicitor described continuous pressure, with nobody left alone long enough to get anything completed. The principal in the firm’s erratic emotional demeanour was described as impacting on the working environment.

Other examples of what was described as constant belittling and undermining behaviour included reading the solicitor’s work, sometimes in a group setting, and commenting: “This doesn’t even make sense” or “This is laughable”.

The solicitor felt there was nowhere to go to seek support.

Ms Ní Longáin said the Law Society was taking a proactive approach and offering a range of supports through a professional wellbeing hub, which includes independent resources, mental health supports, training, mentoring, and charters to support workplace efforts to stamp out unacceptable behaviour.

“All solicitors have the right to a safe working environment, as do all workers in every occupation, free from the prospect of negative workplace experiences. We will work with our members to eliminate behaviour that does not align with the values of integrity, trust and respect that are the foundation of our profession,” she said.