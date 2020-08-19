O'Doherty denies bid to evade service of defamation proceedings

Activist Gemma O'Doherty has denied claims she tried to evade service of defamation proceedings brought against her by Jimmy Guerin, the brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin.

Yesterday Ms O'Doherty told Mr Justice Richard Humphreys that defamation proceedings against her were an "outrageous attempt" to silence her from revealing corruption, which she said "will not happen".

She also told the court that the publication of her purported home address in media reports of court proceedings had endangered her privacy and her safety.

Representing herself, Ms O'Doherty said she was a "well respected" journalist who had "received death threats" due to her work as a reporter.

In his action Mr Guerin, who is an independent councillor at Fingal County Council, claims he was defamed in comments allegedly posted by Ms O'Doherty about him on her Facebook and Twitter accounts in July 2019.

Last week, following an ex parte application, Mr Guerin's lawyers secured various orders against Ms O'Doherty, including one deeming that she has been formally served with the summons outlining the action against her.

Mr Guerin's lawyers claimed Ms O'Doherty had been "actively trying to evade service" of the proceedings, which she said were brought in order to stop her speaking out about Garda involvement in the murder of Veronica Guerin and the protection of paedophiles by the Garda.

Mr Justice Humphreys adjourned the matter to today's sitting of the court.

Irish Independent