October hearing date for restaurants’ challenge to indoor dining in hotels

Tim Healy

The action by the Restaurants Association of Ireland and three restaurants over “irrational” regulations which permitted indoor dining within hotels while preventing indoor dining in non-hotel commercial restaurants has been adjourned at the High Court to October.

The adjournment was granted by Mr Justice Anthony Barr on consent of the sides when the matter was briefly mentioned in court on Thursday.

Michael McDowell SC, with Arthur Griffin BL, instructed by solicitor Georgina Robinson said, arising from new legislation concerning indoor dining, it was not clear what the remaining issues in these proceedings would be.

In the circumstances, the sides had agreed to the matter being adjourned for mention to October and that any hearing which proceeds will be a telescoped hearing, involving a merger of the application for leave to bring the judicial review proceedings, and the hearing itself.

Caren Geoghegan BL, for the respondents, consented to the adjournment.

