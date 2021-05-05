‘Obsessive ex put ribbons on house gate,’ woman claims

A WOMAN has alleged her “obsessive” ex-partner put ribbons on the gate at their home so he would know if she came in or out.

The woman said she had left the rental house they were living in because he was “mentally torturing her”.

The man, father of one of her two children, was accused of three breaches of a domestic violence order and gardaí objected to bail.

Judge Brian O’Shea granted bail but said he must live somewhere else and not come within 1km of the house in north Dublin.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the woman had got a protection order but she left the house because she was in fear of him.

“I just can’t take any more,” the woman said. “I’m afraid of being under the same roof.”

The woman said the accused put out a missing persons report because he did not know her whereabouts, put ribbons on the gate so he knew if she came in or out, and told her “I will make sure you don’t go near that house.”

She alleged he also put elastic bands and stiff card on the door and it was “not normal

behaviour.”

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said the woman had allegedly assaulted his client, but she said she had only raised her hand because he was grabbing her phone.

The accused said in evidence the woman wanted him out of the house but he had a right to be there and he was not stopping her returning.

