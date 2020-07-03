OAP wrecked car after he 'lost temper' over parking space

Michael Brady (69) keyed a car and slashed the tyres after repeatedly asking the driver not to park in a designated space. Pic supplied by Andrew Phelan

A Dublin man trashed a motorist's car when he "lost his temper" in a dispute over a parking space near his home, a court heard.

Michael Brady (68) "keyed" the man's Volvo and slashed the tyres, causing more than €3,000 of damage, after repeatedly asking the driver not to park in a designated space.

He also stole the licence plates from the car.

Adjourning the case, Judge Paula Murphy said she would consider leaving him without a criminal record if he stays out of trouble.

Theft

Brady, of Cuffe Lane, Dublin 2, admitted criminal damage to the car and the theft of two registration plates at nearby Ardilaun Court on September 24 and 25, last year.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court that a report was taken of the theft of the plates from a Volvo S80.

A subsequent report was then taken from the victim that his Volvo had also been damaged - the four tyres had been slashed and both sides of the car had paint damage consistent with "keying", the sergeant said.

The windscreen wipers had also been pulled out of place. The damage was estimated at €3,210.

Gardai viewed CCTV footage from the area and Brady was identified by a civilian witness, the court heard.

He was arrested and detained, and made full admissions to both offences. The registration plates were not recovered.

The injured party had since been fully compensated and did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

The accused had been going through a very difficult period following the loss of his wife who had recently died, his barrister said.

He had health difficulties and had also taken alcohol at the time, which impaired his judgement.

Brady had taken slight to the fact that the victim had been parking in a particular designated parking space in a housing development, his barrister said.

Remorse

He was continuously asking the man not to do so and eventually lost his temper and decided to damage the vehicle.

Brady co-operated fully with the garda investigation, expressed his remorse and paid full recompense, his barrister said. He was retired but heavily involved in charity.

The incident was "entirely out of character for him", his barrister said, asking the judge to leave Brady without a conviction.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case to a date in October and said she would deal with it in the manner suggested if the accused did not come to garda attention again.

Brady was remanded on continuing bail.

