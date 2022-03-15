| 3.3°C Dublin

Nurse who put bedsheet over disabled boy’s head faces being struck off the register

Eavan Murray

A nurse who roughly handled a severely disabled non-verbal child and placed a bedsheet over his head faces being struck off the nursing register.

Sarah Therese McWilliams (31) has been found guilty of all allegations at a Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness to practise inquiry.

