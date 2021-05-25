Nurse facing poor performance allegations asked for colleagues to take lie detector test

A nurse facing allegations of poor performance asked for colleagues who gave statements to an investigator to take a lie detector test.

Edwin P Lara, who previously worked as a registered nurse at San Remo Nursing Home in Bray, Co Wicklow, is facing six allegations concerning his treatment of two nursing home residents - including one who later died.

A fitness-to-practise inquiry heard how Mr Lara emailed a consultant investigating a complaint against him to “request a polygraph test of all witnesses”.

Sean Quigley, a consultant investigator with Acrux Consulting, interviewed a number of San Remo staff who were working the night shift on February 25 and 26, 2019.

Mr Quigley carries out investigations into incidents in the workplace and in June 2019, he forwarded five interview statements to Mr Lara regarding events that took place at the nursing home.

The inquiry concerns Mr Lara’s treatment of two residents, identified as Patient A and Patient B.

It is alleged Mr Lara failed to adequately treat Patient A’s hypoglycaemia from 6.20am onwards; failed to check his vital signs adequately and failed to provide adequate care by not contacting emergency services.

On the same night, Patient B sustained a fractured femur following a fall. It is alleged Mr Lara failed to provide adequate care by not ensuring she was assisted by two staff members going to bed, failed to appropriately assess her injuries and failed to contact emergency services.

A healthcare assistant working that night told the inquiry how Patient A was “white in the face, sweaty and cold”. She asked Mr Lara if they should call an ambulance, but Mr Lara replied that he “could manage”.

Patient A was “hanging sideways out of the bed” and appeared to be unwell.

“He (Mr Lara) don’t [sic] want our opinion, if we have suggestion,” she said.

Patient A suffered from type 2 diabetes and was recovering from major surgery, which was carried out at St Vincent’s Hospital in January 2019.

Mr Lara said Patient A’s blood sugar was low and asked the healthcare assistant to go to the fridge to get some custard. She said there was none so she got some Angel Delight dessert instead.

Staff who gave evidence in earlier hearings told how Patient A had been unwell throughout the night and had passed a number of abnormal bowel movements. Another healthcare assistant who suggested that Patient A go to a doctor or hospital, said Mr Lara responded that he was “fine”.

Around 9am, after Mr Lara’s shift had ended, Patient A took a turn and became unresponsive. An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at 9.35am. The post-mortem examination found he died from presumed cardiac arrhythmia due to severe coronary artery disease. The cause of death does not relate to the allegations Mr Lara faces.