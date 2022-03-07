Nurse accused of forging references and sending inappropriate emails to colleagues cleared of wrongdoing

A NURSE accused of forging references and sending inappropriate emails to two colleagues has been cleared of all allegations at a fitness to practise inquiry.

Jaenal Jaymalin, a former staff nurse in Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), Dublin, was cleared of professional misconduct and non-compliance with a code of professional conduct.

Mr Jaymalin was subject to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness to practise inquiry which heard evidence of nine separate allegations.

Mr Jaymalin did not attend the inquiry and was unrepresented throughout the three days of evidence.

The first six allegations related to the provision of references to two nursing homes dating back to 2010 and a hospital in 2015.

Fitness to practise committee chairman, Mr Mark Blake Knox, said all six allegations relating to references were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr Blake Knox also said the three remaining allegations, which related to emails sent by Mr Jaymalin to two colleagues tasked with investigating him over a disciplinary matter at TUH in February 2017, were unproven.

The inquiry heard that Mr Jaymalin took up temporary employment at TUH in 2015.

He was made permanent in January 2016 but was subject to a disciplinary inquiry in January 2017.

When contacted by one of the investigators, Mr Jaymalin responded via email on February 1, 2017 that they could: "Go on and do your investigation. Anyway, I don't need that salary!"

In the email, Mr Jaymalin said he had already filed a formal complaint and alleged he was the victim of racism, gender discrimination, victimisation, libel and abuse of authority."

He then wrote to the sender: "Who do you think you are? I am not happy the way you treated me. Use your brain if you have. See you in court, my dear".

In a subsequent email also sent to another colleague who was part of the disciplinary inquiry team, he wrote: "Watch out, I will see both of you in court.

“You and I am not afraid to speak up the truth! Have you heard of Equality Authority? And this will escalate, as I already informed the media!

"So who do you think will win??? Good luck! And mind you use your critical thinking in thorough Investigation (SIC)."

Minutes later, a third email was sent stating: "By the way, I already filed a formal complaint about bullying. So I see both of you in court!

"God bless, and next time choose your battle, my dear, because I know what I am saying, and don't regard me as a common senior staff nurse, for I am Jaenal Jaymalin and will always be. I know my rights and limitations so well."

In his submissions to the committee Counsel for the NMBI CEO, Tony McGillicuddy BL said there was "no justification whatsoever for the three emails”.

He added: "They were wholly inappropriate emails for a professional person to send to other professional people within the context of an inquiry.

"Notwithstanding the personal pressures any person can understandably feel when subject to an investigation, it is not appropriate to communicate in that manner.”

Mr McGillicuddy said that at the time of the emails, the investigators were seeking "to just meet with him to obtain information or his side of the story”.

The committee heard Mr Jaymalin resigned from his position in TUH at 10.22 pm on February 1, 2017, in direct response to contact from a colleague tasked with carrying out the disciplinary investigation.

"Some short minutes later, that precipitated the three emails from approximately 10.30 pm to 11 pm.

"It is proven the registrant sent those emails. They were sent from an email address he had been using in previous correspondence.

"There is no possibility whatsoever that these were sent by somebody else.

"They were sent in the context where the persons tasked with carrying out the inquiry were respectful, mannerly and following procedures.

"The references 'I will see you court', 'Who will win' and 'This will escalate' – these must be seen as threats to a person who was properly charged with carrying out an inquiry at the time.

"Emails and communications of that nature must be seen as being disgraceful in a professional respect."

The Fitness to Practise Committee chairperson, Mr Blake Knox, said the allegations relating to the emails were not proven.

"In relation to allegations 7,8,9, the committee believes they are not proven as fact beyond reasonable doubt.

"And even if they were, the committee is not satisfied that they constitute professional misconduct and non-compliance with the code of conduct."