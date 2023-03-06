| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

latest Nurse (53) jailed for raping wife and ‘systematic’ sexual abuse of his daughter

  • Martin Doyle was convicted of raping his wife three times and 24 counts of sexual assault against his daughter
  • Daughter told the court the 53-year-old ‘stole her childhood’
The Criminal Courts of Justice Expand

Close

The Criminal Courts of Justice

The Criminal Courts of Justice

The Criminal Courts of Justice

Declan Brennan

A psychiatric nurse who sexually molested his young daughter and repeatedly raped his wife has been jailed for 12 and a half years.

After a trial at the Central Criminal Court, Martin Doyle (53) of Esker, Knock, Co Mayo was convicted of raping his wife twice in May 2009 and on a third occasion in November 2011, and 24 counts of sexual assault of his daughter on various dates between 2004 and 2011.

Most Watched

Privacy