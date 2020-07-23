Numbers seeking domestic violence orders rise

Court applications under domestic violence legislation rose by 10pc last year, worrying new figures reveal.

Applications to the District Court rose to 20,501 during 2019 from 18,572 the previous year, according to the annual report of the Courts Service.

Among the most striking figures in the report was a 29pc increase in applications for interim barring orders, of which there were 1,643.

There was also an 11pc increase in applications for safety orders, which rose to 8,061, and a 10pc increase in applications for protection orders, up to 7,049.

The report showed Ireland's divorce rate rose by almost 5pc last year with 4,073 applications, compared to 3,888 in 2018. The vast majority of these were to the Circuit Court and wives were more likely to bring petitions than husbands.

Some 3,545 divorce orders were made, 11 in the High Court and 3,534 in the Circuit Court, with eight applications refused.

Referendum

Although a referendum last year paved the way for the waiting period for a divorce to be cut from four to two years, the impact of this is not captured in the data. While the referendum was passed in May last year, laws flowing from it did not come into force until the following December. This means it will be another 12 months before the impact of the referendum on divorce rates can be gauged.

Applications for judicial separations, which remove the obligation on spouses to co-habit, were largely unchanged last year, dropping to 1,229 from 1,269 in 2018.

Although these orders do not give people the right to remarry, a court can make orders in relation to custody and access to children, the payment of maintenance and lump sums, the transfer of property, and the extinguishing of succession rights.

Meanwhile, the report outlined how 97 of the 154 rapists convicted last year received sentences of 10 years or more.

The data indicates a toughened stance on rape by the Central Criminal Court, as this represented 63pc of those convicted. The previous year just 43pc of rapists received sentences of 10 years or longer.

Fifty-five rape sentences last year were for periods of between five and 10 years.

No rape sentence was under two years and only two were between two and five years.

