‘Now I know you’re a garda, you’re cooked’ – man (24) who called to garda’s home demanding money is jailed for two years

Charlie Cunningham (Photo: Collins Courts)

Eimear Dodd

A man who demanded money at the home of a garda, while looking for another person, has been handed a two-year prison sentence.

Charlie Cunningham (24) of Kelly’s Bay Heights, Skerries, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to demanding money with menace at an address in Donabate on January 1, 2021.

