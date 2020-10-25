Notorious Dublin gangster due before the courts on firearms charges linked to attempted double murder

One of the capital’s most notorious gangsters is due before the courts tomorrow on firearms charges linked to an attempted double murder in the Swords area on January 17 last.

We can also reveal that an out-of-control pal of the charged man, Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond (32), is expected to be arrested in prison in relation to the same charges.

In January of this year, Redmond and his right-hand man were arrested before being released without charge over a double shooting in north Dublin which left one victim with catastrophic injuries.

The duo were arrested near a burning Black 151 D reg Citroen C4 car at Greenwood Avenue, Clonshaugh, around 13km away from the double shooting at St Margaret’s on the afternoon of January 17 last.

However since then Redmond has had huge bad luck after being arrested as part of a major investigation into intimidation in Northern Ireland as well as having to face the full force of the Criminal Assets Bureau in the High Court.

In August, in a Belfast court charged with making threats to kill after shots were fired at a family's home.

A court heard that gun attackss were fired on a Tyrone home linked to a €250,000 drug debt owed to criminals in the capital.

Police claimed the house in Coalisland was targeted twice amid phone warnings to "cause damage" to a family living there if the money was not paid.

Details emerged as Redmond, who is centrally linked to gangland feuding in Dublin, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with threats to kill on dates between February 1 and July 2, 2019.

Redmond, of Woodview Close in the Donaghmede area, was arrested at a hotel on Tuesday after apparently travelling north for a night out.

A detective said the case is connected to separate gun attacks on the Coalisland property in March and July last year.

In the first incident a number of shots were fired through the windows of the house.

Police believe the attack was carried out because a member of the family living there was under threat from Dublin criminals.

The alleged victim claims he had developed a friendship with Redmond after they met in Lanzarote, the court heard.

But according to the detective their relationship deteriorated when Redmond held him responsible for a €250,000 drug debt.

Threats to kill were allegedly made in WhatsApp messages, with one telling the man he had two weeks to pay and signed off "tick tock, tick tock".

It was claimed that another message warned: "I'm going to cause damage to your family."

After shots were fired at the house for a second time, the man allegedly received further telephone communication informing him he would be getting "five or six in the face".

Defence solicitor Hamill Clawson insisted Redmond is only charged with threats to kill, which are denied.

"He was released unconditionally in relation to the alleged shooting that occurred a year ago at the home address of the complainant," the lawyer said.

Asked why his client was in the North this week, Mr Clawson explained: "There's still a lockdown in the south, he came up to Belfast for a night out."

Redmond was refused bail due but has since been given it but after his arrest this weekend he faces being remanded in custody at Dublin District Court on these separate charges.

The Herald previously revealed how 'Roo' is heavily involved in the deadly Coolock feud when he lost €136,000 in assets after a High Court judgment.

The convicted drug dealer has survived an attempted hit and was also twice arrested for possession of firearms in relation to the feud which has claimed five lives.

He was released without charge on both occasions but is understood to have come under increasing pressure in recent days - because his 32-year-old right-hand man is now in custody on separate firearms charges.

Redmond has been the focus of multiple investigations by specialist garda units, including the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

He was also closely monitored by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), who made two significant seizures from him in August 2018 and January 2019.

In the High Court last July, Mr Justice Alex Owens gave permission to the CAB to sell Redmond's seized assets and put the proceeds into State coffers.

The assets included a 151 Audi A6 car, high-end watches and handbags, designer clothing and more than €36,000 in cash. The total value of the assets is estimated at €136,000.

Redmond was not present in court to hear that the State will seize the items, which include a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch worth over €22,000, a Rolex watch valued at over €16,000, and a ladies Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch valued at over €21,000.

Designer goods worth €10,000 were also seized.

Redmond, who has 77 criminal convictions, including four for possession of drugs, was jailed for five years in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in 2013 when he pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Malahide Road, on September 29, 2010.

