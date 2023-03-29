Notorious criminal Martin ‘the Viper’ Foley takes case against publisher Penguin over references to him in book about former IRA activist

Martin Foley, the criminal and debt collector known as The Viper, has filed a High Court defamation case against publisher Penguin and author Sean O’Driscoll over references to him in a book about Rose Dugdale, the former IRA activist.

Foley, represented by MacGuill & Co Solicitors in Dundalk, filed the proceedings on Tuesday over the book Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber: The Extraordinary Life of Rose Dugdale.

In the book, O’Driscoll describes the abduction of Foley and a friend in 1984 by republicans and the garda actions to free them. Dugdale is quoted as describing the incident as a “fantastic operation”.

Foley was rescued after gardaí chased the kidnappers' van to the Phoenix Park where Foley was freed after a shoot-out.

Today Penguin Ireland declined to comment on the defamation action. MacGuill & Co did not respond to a request to comment.

The legal action is the second defamation case that Foley has taken in recent years. In July 2021 he took an action against the BBC over a documentary about an investigation into a billion-dollar art theft in Boston.

Charley Hill, a former head of the Met Police’s art and antiques squad who famously recovered Edvard Munch’s The Scream in 1994 after it had been stolen, believed there was an Irish link to the Boston crime.

Foley, a former associate of Russborough House art thief Martin ‘The General’ Cahill, was involved in negotiations to find the stolen painting, according to Hill.

The BBC is represented in the legal action by A&L Goodbody but the only action in that case so far was the filing of an “intention to proceed” notice by Foley in December 2022.

Foley, who is based in Crumlin, is one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals and has over 40 convictions, including for assault, robbery and possession of threatening weapons.

He has survived five assassination attempts and 14 bullet injuries. The most recent attack was in 2008 when he was shot four times.

In 2013 Foley married Sonia Doyle, his second wife who is 26 years younger than him, in a ceremony in the Canary Islands. Sonia Foley is listed as a director of Viper Debt Recover & Repossessions Ltd since 2008. Martin Foley was a director from 2004 to 2014 when he was replaced as a director by Martin Gray, a marketing manager with an address in Manchester who has been the company’s only shareholder since 2014.

An English registered Viper debt collection firm was struck off the company register in the beginning of 2021 as the company was dormant.

The Irish Viper debt recovery company reported sales of €32,000 and a profit of €1,171 in 2021. It reported that it had one employee and one director who received salary payments of €10,511.

Foley has fought a long legal battle with the Criminal Assets Bureau in a bid to avoid paying a €740,000 tax bill arising from his tax returns in the 1990s. In 2020 the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to have the case heard before the court’s most senior judges.

In 2021 the Sunday World published a video where Foley is seen telling a businessman to “Google me and see who I am” as he tried to collect a disputed €10k debt owed to a man’s former business partner.