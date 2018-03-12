‘Nothing got to do with me’- Man (35) appears in court charged with murder of Vincent Ryan

A DUBLIN man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Vincent Ryan during a shooting in 2016.

Paul O’Beirne, 35, with an address at Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, was accused of the murder of Vincent Ryan at McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin on February 29, 2016, contrary to common law.

Mr Ryan, a 25-year-old father, was shot dead while sitting in his car. Dressed in a navy tracksuit, Mr O’Beirne sat silently with his arms folded during his hearing before Judge Victor Blake at Dublin District Court on Monday evening.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sergeant Gavin Ross of Finglas station. He told Judge Blake the accused was arrested at his home address at 2.36pm on Monday on foot of a warrant issued by the district court. The warrant was then handed in to court.

Det Sergeant Ross said Mr O’Beirne was taken to Ballyfermot Garda station where he was charged. The court heard he was handed a copy of the charge and in reply after caution said: “Nothing got to do with me at all.”

Det Sergeant Ross confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr O’Beirne is to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. Bail in murder cases can only be granted in the High Court.

Det Sergeant Ross applied to the court to remand Mr O’Beirne in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan consented to the Garda application.

Judge Blake adjourned the case for mention until March 16 for a book of evidence to be prepared. Mr O’Beirne was granted legal aid after his solicitor furnished the court with a statement of his means and told the judge he was on social welfare. There was no Garda objection.

Mr O’Donovan told the court his client agreed to appearing via video-link at his next hearing.

