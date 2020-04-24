'Not once did he show mercy to Jason as he beat him to death' - Corbett family object to Tom Marten's coronavirus release plea

THE family of an Irish father of two have formally objected to the proposed temporary release of his killer, Tom Martens (69), from a US prison because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jason Corbett’s family have backed the objection of North Carolina prosecutors to the temporary release of the Limerick man’s killer as “unwarranted, deeply upsetting and an insult to his memory”.

In a two-page letter submitted for consideration at Tom Martens’s temporary release hearing next Tuesday, Tracey Corbett-Lynch outlined the family’s vehement objection to granting his release after the former FBI agent had served just two and a half years of a 20-25 year term for second-degree murder.

“As my mother, who is battling Covid-19 here in Ireland, said in her victim impact statement in August 2017, not once did Tom Martens show mercy or compassion to Jason as he beat him to death. Yet he is now pleading for mercy for himself,” she said.

“Jason suffered appalling injuries and was then effectively left to die on his own bedroom floor while Thomas Martens and his daughter (Molly) delayed alerting the emergency services just to ensure he would die.”

Mr Corbett married Molly Martens in 2011 after the tragic death of his first wife and Tom Martens was his father-in-law.

However, he was planning to bring his two children

back to Ireland amid concerns over Molly Martens’s mental health.

“An attempt had also been made to drug my brother. Such was the appalling damage to my brother’s skull that a pathologist could not even count the number of blows from a baseball bat and a concrete paving slab that must have been inflicted,” added Ms Corbett-Lynch.

“Not once has Mr Martens shown remorse for his actions. Not once has he offered any apology for the hurt caused – or for leaving my brother’s children, Jack and Sarah, to live out the rest of their lives without their father.

“In contrast, during his evidence to the trial he repeatedly tried to justify his murderous actions – and has, over the past five years, caused immeasurable hurt to my family by his consistent attempts to slander my brother and besmirch Jason’s good

reputation.

“We note that the policy in North Carolina during the Covid-19 pandemic has been to focus required temporary releases on non-violent

offenders. Mr Martens is serving a 20-25 year sentence for the most horrifically violent of crimes. My family is serving a whole life sentence, without hope of parole, after Jason’s murder.”

The former FBI agent is seeking release from prison because of Covid-19 on the basis of his age, pending appeal and status as a model prisoner.

Tom Martens, who was convicted along with his daughter Molly (35) of the 2015 murder of the Irish businessman, will have a temporary release hearing in North Carolina next Tuesday.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, he is not expected to be released from prison to attend.

Tom Martens’s brother-in-law, Michael Earnest, argued the release should be granted on humanitarian grounds.

“We are just asking that Tom be released on bail and be able to keep himself safe (from the virus),” he said.

To date, only inmates serving sentences for non-violent crimes have been released under North Carolina’s response to the pandemic.

Molly and Tom Martens’s appeals against their convictions are due before the North Carolina Supreme Court.