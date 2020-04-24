| 10.1°C Dublin

'Not once did he show mercy to Jason as he beat him to death' - Corbett family object to Tom Marten's coronavirus release plea

Plea: Tom Martens Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

THE family of an Irish father of two have formally objected to the proposed temporary release of his killer, Tom Martens (69), from a US prison because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jason Corbett’s family have backed the objection of North Carolina prosecutors to the temporary release of the Limerick man’s killer as “unwarranted, deeply upsetting and an insult to his memory”.

In a two-page letter submitted for consideration at Tom Martens’s temporary release hearing next Tuesday, Tracey Corbett-Lynch outlined the family’s vehement objection to granting his release after the former FBI agent had served just two and a half years of a 20-25 year term for second-degree murder.