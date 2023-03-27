| 9.7°C Dublin

Norwegian engineer who drove Irish rental car across Europe is jailed for three months

Fiona Ferguson

A Norwegian telecom engineer who drove an Irish rental car across Europe to his home country in breach of his agreement has been given a three month jail term.

Bjorn Erlend Tveter (41) declined to return the car after the company contacted him when they were alerted that it had been caught speeding in Holland. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that 9,000 miles were clocked up on the car.

