Northern Irishman charged with credit union robbery during which garda was shot dead a 'flight risk', court told

A Northern Irishman accused of a credit union robbery during which a garda was shot dead has been refused bail because he is a flight risk.

James Flynn (31) appeared before the Special Criminal Court today to apply for bail, having previously been refused three separate applications while in custody in the UK before being extradited back to Ireland.

He is charged with robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, during which detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41) was shot dead.

Mr Flynn, of Ravensglen in Newry, Co. Down, is also accused of conspiracy to commit burglary between September 2012 and January 2013 across four counties.

He is due to stand trial before the non-jury court in January and brought a bail application before the three judges today.

Gardaí objected arguing that James Flynn is a flight risk and that there is a potential for witnesses to be interfered with if he is granted bail.

Det Insp Mark Phillips told the court that the defendant resided near Dundalk at the time of the robbery but has not been sighted in the Republic of Ireland since April 2013.

He said that Mr Flynn travelled to the United States that month and was followed a short time later by Aaron Brady, who was convicted of the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe and the credit union robbery in 2020.

The senior detective also said that James Flynn was a close associate of Aaron Brady and that they were effectively "living out of each other's pockets" around the time of the robbery.

Det Insp Phillips told Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, that the defendant has the financial means to evade justice and that he has no ties to this jurisdiction.

He said it his "strong belief" that Mr Flynn poses a "serious flight risk" if given bail. The court heard that his parents, wife and children all live in Northern Ireland.

Citing the nature and strength of the evidence, Det Insp Phillips said that Mr Flynn was "inextricably linked" to events in the days before, the day of, and the days following the robbery.

Gardaí also objected to bail on the grounds of witness interference.

Evidence was given that during Aaron Brady' murder trial attempts were made to interfere with the jury and witnesses, while efforts were also made to "actively provoke" members of the investigation team.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel John Temple BL, the detective accepted that James Flynn was outside of the jurisdiction at the time and has not been charged by gardaí investigating the impeding of witnesses.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, said that "very, very concerning" and "frightful" evidence was given about alleged interference during the murder trial.

She added that it cannot be established that this was linked to James Flynn and that, while there is a "grave concern" about the possibility of witness interference, the case was not met to refuse bail on these grounds.

However, the court said it can't accept the applicant "is anything but a flight risk" based on the evidence given.

Refusing the application, she said the court's view is that Mr Flynn is a flight risk and that it is probable he will not stand trail if granted bail.

Members of the Flynn family were in court for today's hearing.

A legal aid application is expected to be heard by the court next week.

He is due to go on trial before the non-jury court in January along with co-accused Brendan Treanor.